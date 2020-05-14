WINNIPEG -- The St. Boniface Hospital Foundation announced on Wednesday that Manitobans will still be able to take part in their fundraiser gala, but this year they will do so from the comfort of home.

The ‘Rosé SoirIN,’ taking place on May 28, will raise money for patient care and medical research at the St. Boniface Hospital.

Attendees will still get to feast on a three-course meal and signature pairings from 529 Wellington and Piazza De Nardi, but they will be doing so from home. Ticket-holders will also be able to access a private video stream of musical performances that include: Doc Walker, Don Amero, Tanika Charles, Roman Clarke, Andrea Macasaet and Olivia Lunny.

Louis Trepel, one of the foundation’s board members who is organizing the event, said they are thrilled with the lineup of Canadian musicians.

“Call it a curated mix of up-and-comers, local favourites, and established performers,” he said.

Tickets for the gala are $200, which includes dinner and the virtual concert.

Tickets are available online or by calling 204-237-2067.