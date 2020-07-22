WINNIPEG -- STARS Air Ambulance tweeted early Wednesday morning that it had been dispatched for an emergency in the Onanole, Man., area.

The tweet was issued around 3:45 a.m.

According to the Province of Manitoba, Highway 354 was closed in the vicinity of Onanole due to a ‘serious emergency in the area.’

The highway was closed around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday and reopened just before 5 a.m.

CTV News reached out to RCMP and STARS Air Ambulance for more information on the incident.