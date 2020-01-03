Winnipeg homeowners are set to get soaked for more money.

The city has released recommended rate hikes for sewer and water rates over the next four years.

A report to the water and waste committee at city hall says the increases for a typical residential bill would go up by:

$33 (3%) in 2020;

$35 (3%) in 2021;

$34 (2.8%) in 2022; and

$34 (2.8%) in 2023.

The report says the main reasons for the hikes are billions of dollars-worth of waste water upgrades.

“The main driver for the rate increases is the capital investment required for the NEWPCC (North End Water Pollution Control Centre) Upgrade Projects 1 and 2, required by Environment Act Licences and to address capacity issues in the existing facility, as well as combined sewer overflow (CSO) mitigation,” states the report.

The report also says if the city does not receive financial support for the projects, water and sewer rate increases would actually be higher.

The committee is set to discuss and vote on this next week.