WINNIPEG -- Just in time for the winter driving season, users of the Waze traffic app can now receive updates telling them which routes have been plowed and which are still waiting to be cleared.

In a news release, the makers of Waze said the plowing feature will be available in Winnipeg under the Waze for Cities Data program.

As with other features of the app, users are able to submit immediate reports detailing snow clearing progress.

The feature is also being promoted as a way for drivers to make better-informed decisions about travel during inclement weather.

“One of the primary reasons we created the Waze for Cities Data program was to provide public agencies with data and insights to reduce traffic and improve the safety of their roadways,” said Dani Simons, head of public sector partnerships at Waze.

“Our work with the Virginia Department of Transportation on the development of the ‘Unplowed Road’ feature perfectly exemplifies what can be accomplished when we collaborate with public sector partners to meet community needs.”

Waze said the unplowed road feature will be made available to users in 185 countries worldwide.