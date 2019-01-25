The manufacturing sector in Winkler, Man. is bustling with activity, but employers say business would be even better if they could find more workers to fill job vacancies.

The community is hopeful a new program announced Thursday by the federal government, called the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, will help attract skilled workers to the region.

“This is exactly what we’re looking for,” said Winkler Mayor Martin Harder who recently met with Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen. “In Winkler alone, as an example, at the meeting we said there was $200 million worth of manufacturing goods that could be exported out of this country a year if we were able to have the labour source in order to do that.”

Communities have to apply to be part of the program.

To be eligible communities must have a population of less than 50,000 people and be located at least 75 kilometres from metropolitan area.

Communities with up to 200,000 people will be considered in more remote areas.

The program is being rolled out for the prairie provinces, British Columbia, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut and Ontario.

Communities must help newcomers access education, housing, transportation and health care.

The program will give workers and their families permanent residency.

Hussen told CTV’s Question Period communities will be selected based on the availability of jobs and settlement supports to help workers and their families.

Henry Friesen of FB Industries in Winkler said his company, which manufactures fracking equipment for the oil industry, is struggling to fill open positions.

Friesen said the company usually has five to 10 vacancies, mostly for welders, machinists and assemblers.

He said there are people with those skills willing to come to Canada but suggested they can’t due to immigration requirements for post-secondary education levels and English language skills.

“We need more labourers, we don’t need more IT people,” said Friesen. “This is holding the whole community back, not only our community, but southern Manitoba — all the manufacturers, it’s holding them back.”

He hopes that changes under the rural and northern program.

Communities have until March 2019 to apply.

Selected communities will be announced this spring.