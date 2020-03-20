WINNIPEG -- The city is exploring if property taxes can be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council passed a motion Friday directing the city’s public service to come back with a report in a month on the feasibility of delaying property and business taxes for 90 days.

Business and property taxes are due May 29 and June 30.

The motion, tabled by Mayor Brian Bowman and Finance Chair Scott Gillingham, says a 90-day deferral could contribute to other relief measures for residents, businesses and not-for-profits.

It says other cities like Toronto, Ottawa, Saskatoon and Edmonton have either implemented or are in the process of implementing tax and fee deferrals.