Winnipeg is losing out on manufacturing and other businesses to neighbouring communities.

A new report at city hall concludes Winnipeg is not developing enough shovel ready industrial land with services like water and roads.

The study says Winnipeg faces a shortfall of serviced industrial land to deal with projected growth over the next 20 years.

It says the city's competitiveness is being compromised because not enough is being brought on board and there is no clear vision to do so.

As of Mar. 2018, the report says Winnipeg had 19 hectares of serviced industrial property available compared to 116 in surrounding municipalities.

The study makes several recommendations including the city ease servicing requirements for drainage and road surfacing requirements to increase competitiveness with the surrounding communities.