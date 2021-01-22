WINNIPEG -- With the job of Governor General now vacant, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to appoint someone who is First Nations.

“The selection of a First Nations Governor General from Manitoba or from other parts of the country would send a strong message to the Treaty Nations that his government is sincere about its rhetoric on reconciliation,” said AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas in a statement.

Julie Payette stepped down as Governor General Thursday, after an indepedent review into workplace harassment at Rideau Hall.

She is the country's first representative of the Queen to resign in scandal.

Dumas said he plans to have discussions with the federal government and “Buckingham Palace if necessary” on Payette's replacement.

“There are many very qualified First Nations nominees right here in Manitoba with equally extensive backgrounds who could fulfil the role,” said Dumas. “To the Treaty Nations in Manitoba and across Canada, the role of the Governor General is more than symbolic. As the Queen’s representative to Canada, the role is central to breathing life into the Treaty relationship.”