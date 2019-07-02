The City of Winnipeg is still waiting on around $43 million of gas tax cash from Ottawa to fix local streets this year.

The federal budget passed two weeks ago and the funds need to flow through the province.

Jim Berezowsky, director of public works for the City of Winnipeg, says some of the work may be at risk of delay depending on when the money arrives.

He suggests by mid-July, some of the 33 projects likely need to get going to get done on time.

“So some of them have 65 working days and you get into a later award period and we start to encroach on the middle to the third week of October, which weather poses, definitely, an issue,” said Berezowsky.

The city had cancelled most of the planned work for residential streets this year because of a funding fight with the province, until the gas tax revenue was announced.