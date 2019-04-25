Featured
City council votes to use $40M in gas tax money on local roads
File image of a pothole on a residential street taken in April 2019.
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 10:50AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, April 25, 2019 10:53AM CST
The City of Winnipeg will use extra federal gas tax cash to fix residential streets.
Winnipeg slashed the roads budget this year following a funding fight with the province.
On Thursday city council voted to fill the gap with $40 million plus of unexpected gas tax revenue to be spent on local roads this year and next.
Some of the funds will also be used for bike paths and street safety measures.
The money is contingent on the federal budget passing.