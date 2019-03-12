Mayor Brian Bowman and his inner circle agreed to spend $100,000 on a plan to help Lake Winnipeg.

Over the last decade Ottawa, the province and lakeshore communities have contributed money for the Netley-Libau Marsh restoration project.

The aim is to keep phosphorus and other harmful nutrients out of the lake.

Bowman’s executive policy committee voted Tuesday to use funds from Winnipeg’s waste water department to assist with the initiative.

Councillors on EPC say this could be a cost effective way to improve the lake’s water quality while the city does $1.8 billion worth of upgrades to the north Winnipeg sewage plant.