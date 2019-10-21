The cause of a fire Sunday in a vacant commercial building in the North End is under investigation, the City of Winnipeg said Monday.

Firefighters were called to the first 100 block of Charles Street Sunday at around 10:42 p.m., where they found smoke coming from a one-storey commercial/industrial building.

Crews attacked the fire, and the city said it was declared under control about an hour later.

Firefighters searched the building and said no one was found inside and no one was hurt.

The city did not have an estimate for the cost of the damage.