The federal election will be held Monday, Oct. 21, with advance voting taking place between Oct. 11 – 14.

Here is a list of candidates who intend to run in Manitoba and their political parties. This list will be updated if more candidates come forward and after Elections Canada releases its list of confirmed candidates on Oct. 2.

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Brandon-Souris

Ashley Duguay – New Democratic Party

Rebecca Hein – Christian Heritage Party

Rob Lussier – People’s Party of Canada

Larry Maguire – Conservative Party of Canada*

Bill Tiessen – Green Party of Canada

Churchill-Keewatinook Aski

Niki Ashton – New Democratic Party*

Cyara Bird - Conservative Party of Canada

Judy Klassen – Liberal Party of Canada

Kenneth M. Klein – People’s Party of Canada

Ralph McLean – Green Party of Canada

Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa

Frank Godon – People’s Party of Canada

Jenni Johnson – Christian Heritage Party

Laverne Lewycky – New Democratic Party

Daniel Mazier – Conservative Party of Canada*incumbent party

Katharine Storey – Green Party of Canada

Portage-Lisgar

Aaron Archer – People’s Party of Canada

Candice Bergen – Conservative Party of Canada*

Jerome Dondo – Christian Heritage Party

Beverley Eert – Green Party of Canada

Cindy Friesen – New Democratic Party

Ken Werbiski – Liberal Party of Canada

Provencher

Ted Falk – Conservative Party of Canada*

Janine Gibson – Green Party of Canada

Trevor Kirczenow – Liberal Party of Canada

Erin McGee – New Democratic Party

Wayne Sturby – People’s Party of Canada

Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman

James Bezan – Conservative Party of Canada*

Nicholas Borkowsky – Parti Rhinocéros Party

Wayne James – Green Party of Canada

Ian Kathwaroon – People’s Party of Canada

Detlev Regelsky – Liberal Party of Canada

Robert Smith – New Democratic Party

Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley

Doug Eyolfson – Liberal Party of Canada*

Steven Fletcher – People’s Party of Canada

Marty Morantz – Conservative Party of Canada

Kevin Nichols – Green Party of Canada

Melissa Penner – Christian Heritage Party

Ken St. George – New Democratic Party

Elmwood-Transcona

Daniel Blaikie – New Democratic Party*

Noel Gautron – People’s Party of Canada

Jennifer Malabar – Liberal Party of Canada

Kelly Manweiler – Green Party of Canada

Lawrence Toet – Conservative Party of Canada

Kildonan-St. Paul

Raquel Dancho – Conservative Party of Canada

Martin W. Deck – People’s Party of Canada

Spencer Katerynuk – Christian Heritage Party

Evan Krosney – New Democratic Party

MaryAnn Mihychuk– Liberal Party of Canada*

Rylan Reed – Green Party of Canada

Saint Boniface-Saint Vital

Réjeanne Caron– Conservative Party of Canada

Billie Cross – New Democratic Party

Ben Linnick – Green Party of Canada

Adam McAllister – People’s Party of Canada

Dan Vandal – Liberal Party of Canada*

Winnipeg Centre

Ryan Dyck – Conservative Party of Canada

Leah Gazan – New Democratic Party

Yogi Henderson – People’s Party of Canada

Robert-Falcon Ouellette – Liberal Party of Canada*

Andrea Shalay – Green Party of Canada

Winnipeg North

Kevin Lamoureux – Liberal Party of Canada*

Kyle Mason – New Democratic Party

Victor Ong – People’s Party of Canada

Sai Shanthanand Rajagopal – Green Party of Canada

Andrew Taylor – Communist Party of Canada

Winnipeg South

Paul Bettess – Green Party of Canada

Terry Duguid – Liberal Party of Canada*

Jean-Paul Lapointe – New Democratic Party

Melanie Maher – Conservative Party of Canada

Mirwais Nasiri – People’s Party of Canada

Winnipeg South Centre