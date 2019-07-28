

CTV News Winnipeg





A high wind-effect warning has been issued for areas around Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg.

The warning is for the south basin of Lake Manitoba, the shorelines near Gimli on the west side, and for Victoria Beach on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.

The province says wind speed and wave action could cause water levels to rise as much as five feet or more.

High winds are expected to start around midnight and last until around noon Monday.

The province is advising property owners in the affected areas to take precautions.