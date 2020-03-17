WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Government has launched a self-assessment tool for residents to determine if they need to be screened for COVID-19.

The online tool was launched on Monday and can be found on the Shared Health website. It includes questions about symptoms to determine if you should contact Health Links to schedule a test or self-isolate.

The province adds if you are suffering severe symptoms, you should call 911 or seek medical attention.

Anyone concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links at 204-788-8200 before arriving at a testing site. Those calling Health Links will also soon hear a interactive voice response system to allow screening questions to be answered before callers are connected to operators.

The province said the system is expected to be in place Tuesday afternoon.

According to the province, 2,280 tests for COVID-19 have been completed as of Monday.

There are currently eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. Seven cases are in Winnipeg, while one case is in the Interlake-Eastern region.

Two new testing centres will open in Flin Flon and The Pas, which will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Flin Flon testing centre is located at the Channing Auditorium in the Flin Flon Community Hall at 2 North Ave.

The Pas testing centre is located at Guy Hall at 28 First St. West.