WINNIPEG – Manitobans are sharing personal stories and encouraging others to take time to remember what Canadian veterans gave to ensure a good life for others Monday.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister was among the leaders who shared statements for Remembrance Day.

Full text of the premier’s statement:

“On Remembrance Day, I hope all Manitobans will take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by veterans so that we may enjoy the peace and prosperity of our great province. It has been said that veterans gave up their today for our tomorrow, and for that they deserve our gratitude.

It has been over a century since the end of the First World War, and there have been too many battles start and end in the decades since. On behalf of all Manitobans, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our veterans and active military personnel for their service and their sacrifice in the pursuit of peace and defence of democracy.

I encourage all Manitobans to join in the great unifying tradition of honouring our military personnel, past and present, by observing the minute of silence at the 11th hour, wearing a poppy or showing your support by attending public memorial events.

Though events are planned on the 11th day of the 11th month, the legacy of our veterans is evident every day of the year, all across Canada.

Thanks to them we truly are true north, strong and free.”

Other Manitoba leaders and organizations shared messages to Twitter:

Lest We Forget - Gego oniikesiidaa... ��

The sacrifices of those who have fought for our freedom. Today and everyday we remember you. pic.twitter.com/6y9invFWgt — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) November 11, 2019

Today we remember the 152 WPS officers who took leave to join the military during WWI & the 29 who lost their lives. Today we pause to remember everyone who made the ultimate sacrifice. We give thanks to those who have survived and those who continue to protect us. #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/cwb1U0Xkps — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 11, 2019

#LestWeForget Remember all of the 'women' who have served our country in times of war, military conflict and peace. pic.twitter.com/OV50uiFdGR — IIWR-MB (@iiwrmb) November 11, 2019

Remembering all who served & sacrificed & in my family~great, great uncles Privates A.Burnett, R.Clifford, N.Burnett~great uncle Major F.Cockerill, great grandfather Private M. Cockerill, uncle Lieut. C.Pulfer ~ WW’s 1 & 2, NW Rebellion, RCN #LestWeForget #RemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/eW8PIYXBxp — Councillor Janice Lukes (@JaniceLukes) November 11, 2019

And one of them was my friend MCpl Christian Duchesne. RIP brother. #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/iqTOWJ2XWM — Jon Reyes, MLA (@jonreyes204) November 10, 2019

Manitobans also shared personal stories of who they are thinking of on Remembrance Day:

My underage Uncle died in battle in WWII. So many things he never experienced. I am so blessed Uncle, thanks and for ever thanks #LestWeForget #RemembranceDay2019 https://t.co/ZFo0lScDGP — Anita Southall (@anita_southall) November 11, 2019

Our family remembers our veterans that made it home and that were buried overseas. Flight Sergeant John Macrae, RAF Ferry Command, died 1943 Ghana. #RemembranceDay #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/LIwjJScsJY — John Dobbin (@jdobbin) November 11, 2019