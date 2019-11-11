Lest We Forget: Manitobans share messages for Remembrance Day
File image of the Remembrance Day service at the RBC Convention Centre. (Sarah Plowman/CTV News.)
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 9:59AM CST
WINNIPEG – Manitobans are sharing personal stories and encouraging others to take time to remember what Canadian veterans gave to ensure a good life for others Monday.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister was among the leaders who shared statements for Remembrance Day.
Full text of the premier’s statement:
“On Remembrance Day, I hope all Manitobans will take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by veterans so that we may enjoy the peace and prosperity of our great province. It has been said that veterans gave up their today for our tomorrow, and for that they deserve our gratitude.
It has been over a century since the end of the First World War, and there have been too many battles start and end in the decades since. On behalf of all Manitobans, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our veterans and active military personnel for their service and their sacrifice in the pursuit of peace and defence of democracy.
I encourage all Manitobans to join in the great unifying tradition of honouring our military personnel, past and present, by observing the minute of silence at the 11th hour, wearing a poppy or showing your support by attending public memorial events.
Though events are planned on the 11th day of the 11th month, the legacy of our veterans is evident every day of the year, all across Canada.
Thanks to them we truly are true north, strong and free.”
Other Manitoba leaders and organizations shared messages to Twitter:
Manitobans also shared personal stories of who they are thinking of on Remembrance Day: