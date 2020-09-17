WINNIPEG -- Health officials have announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement on Thursday, Sept. 17.

With the 11 new cases, Manitoba has hit the 1,500 mark since early March.

Of the new cases, one is in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, two are in the Southern Health Region, and eight cases are in the Winnipeg Health Region.

There are 293 active cases and 1,191 people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are currently 10 people in hospital, with two of these individuals in intensive care.

The death toll remains at 16.

Roussin said out of the new cases in Winnipeg, none of them are linked to John Pritchard School.

"We mentioned yesterday that there was a single case that we were unable to link to the one cluster, the main cluster. After further investigation we are able to clearly link that case to that cluster," Roussin said.

On Wednesday, 1,403 tests were performed, bringing the total to 160,109 since early February.

The five-day test positivity rate is at 1.7 per cent.

ACTIVE CASES IN MANITOBA

The Winnipeg Health Region continues to lead the way with the most active cases in the province at 209.

Of those cases, the Downtown area has the most in Winnipeg with 51.

The River East area in Winnipeg has 42 active cases, while Seven Oaks has 36.

Inkster has the least amount of active cases at four.

Looking at the rest of the province, the Prairie Mountain Health Region has 38 active cases. The Southern Health Region has 27, Interlake-Eastern Health Region has 18 and the Northern Health Region has one.