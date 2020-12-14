WINNIPEG -- The site of the deadliest care home COVID-19 outbreak in Manitoba is now reporting no active COVID-19 cases among residents.

Maples Personal Care Home, owned by Revera, announced on Friday that all residents at the home that had COVID-19 are now considered recovered.

The care home said four staff members continue to have active cases, and they are currently isolating at home.

“We continue to work closely with Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) officials, including Kathleen Klaasen, who is overseeing the administration of the home,” the company said in a statement. “We are maintaining pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices. All residents in the home are isolated in their rooms and are monitored closely for symptoms twice daily.”

Revera said 153 residents of the home, along with 61 staff members, tested positive for COVID-19. Fifty-two residents of the home passed away from COVID-19. It is the deadliest outbreak among care homes in the province.

The Canadian Red Cross came in to assist the staff at the home, with Revera saying they completed their duties on Dec. 9.

The company owns several care homes in Manitoba that are presently dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

As of Dec. 10, Revera said Parkview Place no longer has any active cases among residents, and only one active case among a staff member. Since the outbreak started in September, 119 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 29 residents dying. The company said there has not been a positive COVID-19 test in a resident since Nov. 16.

Thirty-seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, with one active case remaining.

Heritage Lodge also has no active cases among residents. The care home saw 20 residents test positive for COVID-19, with five residents dying. Sixteen staff members have tested positive, with all but three recovering as of Dec. 10.

Charleswood Care Centre is reporting 72 residents and 37 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 10, with 19 deaths reported. Twenty-two residents and six staff members have recovered.

Beacon Hill Lodge reported on Dec. 10 that there are 17 cases among residents, with two cases considered active. One resident has died from COVID-19, with Revera stating the person was receiving end-of-life care. Beacon Hill has also reported 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, with 10 staff members now recovered.

Kildonan Personal Care Home has two active cases among staff members, with no cases reported among residents. Three staff members are self-isolating at home.

At Poseidon Long Term Care Home, four residents and six staff members have tested positive. Three of the cases among staff have been resolved.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says 32 of 39 long-term care homes in Winnipeg are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.