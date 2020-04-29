WINNIPEG -- A new app will help keep people living on Manitoba First Nations informed about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) launched the app, available on Apple and Android phones, on Tuesday in order to share updates and make information more readily accessible.

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said in a news release he’s pleased to launch the app, found in the app store as Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, as a way to connect with First Nations leadership and citizens.

“It is important for the AMC to utilize technology and look at innovative ways to communicate, especially as everyone is working to protect First Nations,” he said.

The AMC noted it’s updated the tool with virus-related information and resources, and plans to provide more details on the assembly itself.

It said the creation of the app aligns with what First Nations in province are already doing to connect with citizens, including Fisher River Cree Nation.

“As a First Nation with our own Information App, we have been able to bridge the gap between the administration and our citizens to keep them informed on projects, initiatives and employment opportunities in our First Nations who may not have access to social media,” said Chief David Crate.

“It is also a vital tool for informing citizens of our on-going efforts and protective measures that are in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dumas said app users will receive notifications on new information as it develops, and invited everyone to download the app.