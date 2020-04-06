WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers, firefighters and EMS in Steinbach, Man., put together a parade on Sunday as a salute to the frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to show our support to our frontline workers,” said Dennis Redikop, community constable for the RCMP, emphasizing those who work at hospitals and other healthcare workers “that are working really hard and tirelessly in this COVID-19 pandemic.”

The parade began at the RCMP detachment and travelled to a few personal care homes, as well as the hospital.

Redikop said the event was planned over a day or two, but he had no trouble getting support. He noted that residents were tearing up, clapping and cheering them on as the parade drove around the community.

“That was really emotional to me personally, as well. Just to show that everyone is affected in this kind of situation,” he said.

The community constable said RCMP, fire crews and EMS just want to show healthcare workers they appreciate the work they’re doing.

“We just wanted to say we’re there for them,” he said.

- Witth files from CTV's Stephanie Tsicos.