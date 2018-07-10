Featured
RCMP investigating death in Poplar River as homicide
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 7:04PM CST
RCMP said the death of a 47-year-old man in Poplar River First Nation is being investigated as a homicide.
Police were called to a residence for an unresponsive man at around 12 a.m. Saturday, and found the man deceased.
RCMP ask anyone with information to contact investigators in Poplar River at 204-244-2745 or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.
Poplar River is a fly-in community, located to the east of the Lake Winnipeg’s northern basin.