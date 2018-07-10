

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said the death of a 47-year-old man in Poplar River First Nation is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called to a residence for an unresponsive man at around 12 a.m. Saturday, and found the man deceased.

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact investigators in Poplar River at 204-244-2745 or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.

Poplar River is a fly-in community, located to the east of the Lake Winnipeg’s northern basin.