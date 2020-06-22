WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg amusement park Tinkertown is set to reopen to the public beginning on June 27.

But, according to a Facebook post, there will be several new protocols, including an admission entrance fee, physical distancing and increased sanitization. The cost of admission is $19 for adults and kids; $12 for seniors (60 and over) with ID; and free for kids under 30 inches.

The amusement park is able to open at a 50 per cent capacity, though the exact number of guests will be decided when the park can ensure physical distancing can be maintained in all areas. Admission will be on a first-come first-served basis.

No food from outside the amusement park is permitted, except in front of the main food concession. Tinkertown’s water fountains won’t be open and water bottles can’t be refilled, though guests can bring their own or buy it on site.

All frequently touched surfaces and rides will be sanitized after every ride.

“These are all policies and protocols that we and other businesses have had to make for everyone's safety,” the Facebook post said.

“We know that some guests my not be happy with the changes but this is the way our 2020 season will operate. We hope everyone understands this unique situation. We are looking forward to welcoming you back”.

The amusement park opens Saturday at noon.