The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed potential free agent Weston Dressler to a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old is entering his third year in blue and gold and his tenth CFL season. In 2017 injuries limited him to just 11 games where he had three touchdowns and 651 yards receiving.

“I felt like I played some real good football last season. Playing the game at the level I felt I could play at is still pretty high when I was out there so I still want to be on the field,” Dressler said after signing the contract.

Over the past two seasons in Winnipeg, Dressler has five touchdowns and 1694 receiving yards for the Blue Bombers.

“I feel like I can still play at a high level, as long as I am able to do that and contribute and help the team win I want to continue playing,” Dressler said after being asked how many more years he has left.

Dressler is the third high profile free agent that the Blue Bombers have signed in the past two weeks. Punter Justin Medlock and CFL offensive lineman of the year Stanley Bryant rejoined the Blue Bombers earlier.