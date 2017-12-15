

CTV Winnipeg





Three Manitoba First Nations have entered into a partnership agreement with National Access Cannabis Corporation (NAC).

Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Long Plain First Nation, and Peguis First Nation have partnered with NAC to create a retail recreational cannabis distribution network in the province once it is legal.

NAC said it intends on building and operating a network of stores on each of the First Nations. The cannabis company said it plans on staffing the stores with members of the three communities, and will give them proper training on the safe and secure sale of cannabis.

In a release, NAC’s CEO Mark Gollger said, “This partnership not only supports Manitoba’s Indigenous First Nations, but also the province in meeting its obligations to provide Manitobans access to safe and legal cannabis.”

Gollger added that NAC is working towards more partnerships in Manitoba, and in other provinces.