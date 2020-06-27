WINNIPEG -- A house was completely destroyed after a fire ripped through it early Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in one-and-a-half storey house in the 1100 block of Alexander Avenue at 1:33 a.m.

Once on scene, crews found the house and garage well-involved with flames. WFPS said a defensive attack was launched as it was unsafe for firefighters to enter the structures.

Crews worked through the night to extinguish the fire and protect neighbouring homes, declaring the fire to be under control at 3:39 a.m.

According to WFPS, both neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution. One individual was assessed on scene by paramedics but did not require transport to hospital.

While no damage estimates are currently available, the WFPS is calling the house a complete loss, and both neighbouring homes suffered radiant heat damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.