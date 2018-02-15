Two women will be in charge of the internal investigation into harassment allegations within the Manitoba NDP.

A week ago several women came forward alleging former NDP minister Stan Struthers touched them inappropriately.

Following the revelations party leader Wab Kinew announced a commission will look into what happened and how to prevent future situations.

The party’s website says two independent women will lead the process.

The website says the commission’s work is set to begin in the very near future.