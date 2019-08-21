

CTV News Winnipeg





Two people have been charged following a shooting early Sunday morning in Sandy Bay First Nation.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service said around 1 a.m. emergency crews were called to a house where a 27-year-old man had been shot in the leg, and two suspects had run away. All three people knew each other, according to police.

Later that day, police found two suspects and arrested them.

Salita Beauliueu, 23, and Jamie Desmarais, 19, are each facing several charges, including attempted murder.

Police said the two are scheduled to appear in court in Portage la Prairie on Aug. 26.