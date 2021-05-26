WINNIPEG -- People in a Brandon neighbourhood are now able to leave their homes after a bear wandering the neighbourhood had them stuck inside Wednesday morning.

Brandon Police asked residents of Fourth Street North, Fifth Street North, and Stickney Avenue to stay indoors after a young black bear wandered into the city from the Assiniboine river bank.

Manitoba Conservation was called in to help deal with the situation.

Brandon Police said conservation officers tranquillized the bear and will release it into the wild outside of the city.

Police said that it is not uncommon for wildlife to wander into populated areas from the river bank.

The area is now clear.