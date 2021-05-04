WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s vaccine rollout will not be changing, following a change in recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) to preferentially offer mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna.

On Monday, NACI updated it’s recommendations on the use of COVID-19 vaccines to say that an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should be preferentially offered to individuals in the authorized age groups, unless an mRNA vaccine has been ruled out in specific cases.

It also says viral vector COVID-19 vaccines, such as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, may be offered to people 30 years of age and older if someone prefers an earlier vaccine rather than to wait for an mRNA vaccine, and if the benefits outweigh the risks of waiting. NACI also says that viral vector vaccines can abe offered to those 30 and older if there is a substantial delay in getting an mRNA vaccine.

The message in Manitoba from the Vaccine Implementation Task Force has been to take the first vaccine you are eligible for.

A spokesperson for the Manitoba government said the province is aware of the recent NACI statement.

“At this point, our vaccination rollout will remain consistent: Putting as many needles in arms as fast as possible to put a halt to this world-wide pandemic,” the statement reads.

“We urge eligible people to get the first vaccine available to them. We are fast approaching a total of 500,000 doses administered, and nearly 40 per cent of all eligible Manitobans having received one dose.”

The spokesperson also said vaccine supply is provided by the federal government and the province is still optimistic that every eligible Manitoba will have received at least one dose by mid-June.