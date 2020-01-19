WINNIPEG -- Powerview RCMP are investigating a fatal crash near Traverse Bay, Man. Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11, about 4 km east of Highway 59 around 5:40 p.m.

Mounties determined that a car travelling west on Highway 11, collided head-on with a truck travelling east.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man from Traverse Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 16-year-old male also from Traverse Bay, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. RCMP said the men were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

The driver of the truck, a 65-year-old male from St. Georges, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to RCMP, poor visibility and icy conditions were factor in the collision.

Powerview RCMP is continuing to investigate.