More than 40 children and young adults living with disabilities are learning to ride bikes this week at a unique summer day camp in Winnipeg.

iCan Shine is a non-profit organization that uses customized equipment, trained professionals, and volunteers to help give young people the confidence and independence of learning to ride a bicycle.

“Until you see this happening right in front of you, it’s hard to imagine,” says Sean Frain, iCan Bike camp director. “There are tears in the parents’ eyes and smiles on everyone’s faces. It’s amazing.”

By the end of the five-day camp, 80 per cent of riders will be able to ride a conventional, two-wheeled bike independently, and the remainder will often make great progress towards the goal, Frain adds.

iCan Shine collaborates with local organizations to host the camps in their communities. This week’s camp is hosted in part by St. Amant Foundation. The camp wraps up Friday.