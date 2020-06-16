Winnipeg News | Local Breaking | CTV News Winnipeg
Top Story
More Stories
- One taken hospital following West End apartment fire
- Homicide victim stabbed near Portage Avenue
- 'Slurpee Way': community committee voting if street name should stay
- Two people in hospital following Perimeter Highway crash
- Spice heist: U.K. police seek burglars who allegedly stole over $84K in saffron
- Eskimo Pie no more: Ice cream owners will drop 'derogatory' name
- Ensure the tray table is up and your mask on: air travel in the era of COVID-19
- First Nation communities go virtual to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day
- Canadians working from home permanently should expect salary changes: experts
- Ensure the tray table is up and your mask on: air travel in the era of COVID-19
- Two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday
- Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings end for southeastern Manitoba