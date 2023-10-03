LIVE UPDATES: Election Day in Manitoba

Today is the Manitoba Provincial Election.

Follow along for updates on candidates, voting information and results.

4:48 p.m.

CTV's Michael D'Alimonte is at the Liberal's campaign headquarters tonight. About three hours to go before polls close at 8 p.m.

Hey Manitoba, I’m out from behind the desk and covering the Manitoba Liberals tonight #mbelexn pic.twitter.com/LMqMJKdLOb — M D'Alimonte (@MDAlimonte) October 3, 2023

3:31 p.m.

Only four and a half hours before polls close. If you haven't already, here is what you need to cast your vote:

2:55 p.m.

2:45 p.m.

Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson and NDP Leader Wab Kinew post on social media to encourage the public to vote.

Knocking on a door near you!



Time to get out and vote Manitoba.



Polls are open until 8pm. pic.twitter.com/OKCSH9Nuvd — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) October 3, 2023

2 p.m.

10:40 a.m.

Gabrielle Simard-Nadeau, the Green Party candidate for the electoral division of Steinbach, has withdrawn from the race. Any votes cast for Simard-Nadeau during advanced voting or on Election Day will be counted as rejected.

10 a.m.

The polls are now open. Eligible Manitobans can vote at any polling station in their electoral division. To be eligible to vote, you need to be a Canadian citizen who has been a Manitoba resident for at least six months. You also must be at least 18 years of age.