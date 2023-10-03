A look back at election day in Manitoba
The CTV News Decision Desk has declared an NDP majority win.
Here is a look back at the updates on candidates, voting information and results.
11:11 p.m.
"Tonight, the Manitoba NDP is going to rock the house," Kinew says.
The new provincial leader thanks outgoing Premier Heather Stefanson, who has announced she will step down as PC leader.
"I want to thank you for service to our province and country," he says. "You were the first woman premier of Manitoba, and I look forward to working with you on an orderly transition as we stand up Manitoba's next government."
11:04 p.m.
"This is a great victory for us. This is a great victory for all of us in Manitoba," he says. "Wow, Manitoba. My dear sweet Manitoba. Look at what we have done here tonight."
Kinew makes his victory speech, reiterating his party's promises to address problems in the province's healthcare system, including his promise to build new emergency rooms.
"For all the people out there who work in healthcare, we need you," Kinew says.
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to supporters shortly after his party was projected to form government following the election on Oct. 3, 2023.
11:00 p.m.
In a statement, Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham congratulates Premier-elect Wab Kinew.
"I am optimistic about what we can achieve for our city and our province," the statement reads, saying he is eager to work closely with the new provincial government.
"With mutual respect, open dialogue, and common priorities, I am confident we can achieve great progress in the years to come."
10:58 p.m.
Some of the reactions at the NDP headquarters:
10:54 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring an NDP majority win
10:50 p.m.
The NDP's win is a historic moment in Manitoba; Wab Kinew will become the province's first First Nation premier.
At NDP HQ, crowds chant following the news that the NDP will form government.
10:45 p.m.
BREAKING Heather Stefanson says she will step down as leader of the Progressive Conservative party in Manitoba.
"It has been the honour of my life serving the people of Manitoba," she says.
READ MORE: Heather Stefanson stepping down as PC leader
10:40 p.m.
Minutes after the news broke that the NDP will form government, Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson speaks to supporters.
"I respect the will of the voters, and today the voters have spoken."
She says she spoke to NDP Leader Wab Kinew moments ago to congratulate him on his victory.
10:34 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring an NDP win.
NDP to form government following historic Manitoba election
(CTV News Winnipeg)10:26 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring PCs' Obby Khan has been re-elected in Fort Whyte
READ MORE: Obby Khan makes goal line stand to secure Fort Whyte
10:25 p.m.
A look at the crowd inside the NDP headquarters as results continue to come in.
10:19 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring:
-NDP's Jim Maloway re-elected in Elmwood
-NDP's Malaya Marcelino re-elected in Notre Dame
-NDP's Uzoma Asagwara re-elected in Union Station
10:16 p.m.
Elections Manitoba says votes are still being counted and results reported to them, but it is having trouble getting the results out. Elections Manitoba is looking into what has happened with its data and website. The CTV News Decision Desk says this is an unusual situation, and one reason for why results are rolling in slower than anticipated.
10:09 p.m.
Speaking to CTV News about the split of the vote in Manitoba, panellist Royce Koop says the Tories have not dropped a huge amount of votes.
"They are not far behind the NDP, but what we see in Winnipeg is the NDP winning in every single seat except for maybe three, or four, or five," he says.
"This story tonight I think is not a story of Tory collapse. Tories are actually holding onto their votes. What it is, is it is a story of the electoral system and the NDP having an extraordinarily efficient vote in this election."
10:01 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk declares NDP's Nello Altomare re-elected in Transcona
READ MORE: NDP incumbent re-elected in Transcona
10 p.m.
Polls closed two hours ago and results are coming in fast and furiously.
9:52 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring:
-NDP's Matt Wiebe has been re-elected in Concordia
-PCs' Wayne Ewqasko has been re-elected in Lac du Bonnet
-PCs' Ron Schuler has been re-elected in Springfield-Ritchot
-PCs' Rick Wowchuk has been re-elected in Swan River
9:51 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring NDP's Mike Moyes has been elected in Riel, taking the seat from a Tory cabinet minister.
READ MORE: Flip-flopping constituency of Riel back to NDP
9:45 p.m.
Read more about Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont announcing he is stepping down – an announcement made minutes ago.
READ MORE: Dougald Lamont stepping down as Manitoba Liberals leader
9:37 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring:
-PCs' Josh Guenter has been re-elected in Borderland
-The Liberal Party’s Cindy Lamoureux has been re-elected in Tyndall Park
9:35 p.m.
BREAKING Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says he will be stepping down
"Ultimately the people have decided and sometimes you get caught in a wave and it doesn't seem to matter what you do," the Manitoba Liberal Leader said during a concession speech Tuesday evening.
9:30 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring:
-The PCs' Konrad Narth has been elected in La Verendrye
-The PCs' Greg Nesbitt has been re-elected in Riding Mountain
9:27 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring:
-PCs' Doyle Piwiniuk has been re-elected in Turtle Mountain
-PCs' Carrie Hiebert has been elected in Morden-Winkler
-NDP's Bernadette Smith has been re-elected in Point Douglas
-PCs' Grant Jackson has been elected in Spruce Woods
-NDP's Adrien Sala has been re-elected in St. James
-NDP's Mintu Sandhu has been re-elected in The Maples
-NDP's Lisa Naylor has been re-elected in Wolseley
9:22 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring PCs' Jodie Byram has been elected in Agassiz – taking the seat from former PC Cabinet Minister Eileen Clarke, who did not run in this election.
READ MORE: Agassiz staying with the PCs as Jodie Byram wins
9:18 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring the PCs' Trevor King has been elected in Lakeside
9:17 p.m.
Speaking to CTV News about Green Party support in Manitoba, panelist Michael Redhead Champagne says it is a difficult situation.
"I think it bodes well for the democracy of Manitoba for us to have a lot of different options when it comes to going to the polls so that our differences of opinions and ideas on how to make the world better can be reflected there.
Unfortunately, not having a strong Green or even a strong Liberal option, really does narrow the opportunities we have as citizens of Manitoba to have our own voices heard and respected."
9:12 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring NDP's Nahanni Fontaine has been re-elected in St. Johns.
READ MORE: Nahanni Fontaine wins third consecutive term in St. Johns
9:10 p.m.
From CTV's Alexandra Holyk at the NDP HQ: Cheers are erupting as hundreds of NDP supporters fill the Crystal Ballroom in The Fort Garry Hotel. A number of seats have already been called for NDP candidates.
9:05 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Jeff Bereza of the PCs has been elected in Portage la Prairie
9:03 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Kelvin Goertzen of the PCs has been re-elected in Steinbach.
READ MORE: Kelvin Goertzen holds onto long-time seat in Steinbach
9 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring the NDP's Eric Redhead has been re-elected in Thompson and the NDP's Tom Lindsey has been re-elected in Flin Flon.
READ MORE: NDP retains constituency of Thompson; Eric Redhead to serve first full term
8:57 p.m.
AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick speaking to CTV News says Manitoba's next premier needs to focus on reconciliation.
"Reconciliation is not just a word that can be thrown around. Reconciliation is to be able to bring our people (together), and to be able to understand the hardships that our people have faced throughout time."
Follow our Manitoba election coverage live now.
AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick speaks with CTV's Renee Rodgers on election night in Manitoba.
8:51 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring NDP Leader Wab Kinew has been re-elected in Fort Rouge
Read More: Wab Kinew re-elected in Fort Rouge
8:47 p.m.
Green Party headquarters waiting for results to roll in.
8:42 p.m.
CTV's Jon Hendricks has a look at the Progressive Conservatives HQ.
8:37 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk declares NDP's Mark Wasyliw has been re-elected in Fort Garry
Read more here: Fort Garry staying with NDP as Mark Wasyliw elected
8:33 p.m.
BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk declares NDP's Jamie Moses has been re-elected in St. Vital
Read more here: NDP’s Jamie Moses re-elected in St. Vital
8:23 p.m.
The first election results for Manitoba have started coming in. Follow along at the link.
8:08 p.m.
A look at the Manitoba NDP HQ as polls have now closed.
8 p.m.
Polls are officially closed in Manitoba. You can watch the full CTV News election night special live now.
7:30 p.m.
Thirty minutes left before polls close in Manitoba. There's still time to cast your vote.
6:40 PM
Here's a breakdown of all the ways you can follow along with the CTV News election night coverage.
6:25 p.m.
CTV's Taylor Brock is at the Green Party headquarters. She explains what we can expect tonight.
6:20 p.m.
The team of CTV reporters are out at party headquarters tonight. Watch as CTV's Maralee Caruso checks-in with each of them.
6:00 p.m.
Only two hours to go before polls close.
Check out more about the four-week campaign and how Manitobans will make history as they cast their vote.
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
5:49 p.m.
Need help finding where to vote? Elections Manitoba has some tips for you:
4:48 p.m.
CTV's Michael D'Alimonte is at the Liberal's campaign headquarters tonight. About three hours to go before polls close at 8 p.m.
3:31 p.m.
Only four and a half hours before polls close. If you haven't already, here is what you need to cast your vote:
What Manitobans need to know to vote on Election Day
2:55 p.m.
Still undecided on who to vote for? Here is a look at some of the promises made by the provincial parties over the course of the campaign.
2:45 p.m.
Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson and NDP Leader Wab Kinew post on social media to encourage the public to vote.
2 p.m.
Looking for information on where to vote and what to bring? You can check out CTV News Winnipeg to find out what you need to know to be able to vote.
10:40 a.m.
Gabrielle Simard-Nadeau, the Green Party candidate for the electoral division of Steinbach, has withdrawn from the race. Any votes cast for Simard-Nadeau during advanced voting or on Election Day will be counted as rejected.
10 a.m.
The polls are now open. Eligible Manitobans can vote at any polling station in their electoral division. To be eligible to vote, you need to be a Canadian citizen who has been a Manitoba resident for at least six months. You also must be at least 18 years of age.
