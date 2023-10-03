Winnipeg

    • Polls closed, results start to roll in for election day in Manitoba

    Today is the Manitoba Provincial Election.

    Follow along for updates on candidates, voting information and results.

    8:51 p.m.

    BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring NDP Leader Wab Kinew has been re-elected in Fort Rouge

    8:47 p.m.

    Green Party headquarters waiting for results to roll in.

    8:42 p.m.

    CTV's Jon Hendricks has a look at the Progressive Conservatives HQ.

    8:37 p.m.

    BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk declares NDP's Mark Wasyliw has been re-elected in Fort Garry

    Read more here: Fort Garry staying with NDP as Mark Wasyliw elected

    8:33 p.m.

    BREAKING The CTV News Decision Desk declares NDP's Jamie Moses has been re-elected in St. Vital

    Read more here: NDP’s Jamie Moses re-elected in St. Vital

    8:23 p.m.

    The first election results for Manitoba have started coming in. Follow along at the link.

    8:08 p.m.

    A look at the Manitoba NDP HQ as polls have now closed.

    8 p.m.

    Polls are officially closed in Manitoba. You can watch the full CTV News election night special live now.

    7:30 p.m.

    Thirty minutes left before polls close in Manitoba. There's still time to cast your vote.

    6:40 PM

    Here's a breakdown of all the ways you can follow along with the CTV News election night coverage.

     

    6:25 p.m.

    CTV's Taylor Brock is at the Green Party headquarters. She explains what we can expect tonight.

    6:20 p.m.

    The team of CTV reporters are out at party headquarters tonight. Watch as CTV's Maralee Caruso checks-in with each of them.

    6:00 p.m.

    Only two hours to go before polls close.

    Check out more about the four-week campaign and how Manitobans will make history as they cast their vote.

    After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term

    5:49 p.m.

    Need help finding where to vote? Elections Manitoba has some tips for you:

    4:48 p.m.

    CTV's Michael D'Alimonte is at the Liberal's campaign headquarters tonight. About three hours to go before polls close at 8 p.m.

    3:31 p.m.

    Only four and a half hours before polls close. If you haven't already, here is what you need to cast your vote:
    What Manitobans need to know to vote on Election Day

    2:55 p.m.

    Still undecided on who to vote for? Here is a look at some of the promises made by the provincial parties over the course of the campaign.

    2:45 p.m.

    Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson and NDP Leader Wab Kinew post on social media to encourage the public to vote.

    2 p.m.

    Looking for information on where to vote and what to bring? You can check out CTV News Winnipeg to find out what you need to know to be able to vote.

    10:40 a.m.

    Gabrielle Simard-Nadeau, the Green Party candidate for the electoral division of Steinbach, has withdrawn from the race. Any votes cast for Simard-Nadeau during advanced voting or on Election Day will be counted as rejected.

    10 a.m.

    The polls are now open. Eligible Manitobans can vote at any polling station in their electoral division. To be eligible to vote, you need to be a Canadian citizen who has been a Manitoba resident for at least six months. You also must be at least 18 years of age.

