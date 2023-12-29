The most popular stories on CTV News Winnipeg for 2023

News happens throughout the year and many Manitoba stories affected thousands of people in 2023.

Here’s a list of the most-read CTV News stories of each month of 2023 on CTV News Winnipeg.

January

Winnipeg woman’s husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico

A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.

Just 12 hours before Jesse and Stacey Ropos were set to fly home from the Catalonia Riviera Maya resort in Puerto Aventuras, Stacey was told by resort staff that her husband was dead.

CTV’s Michelle Gerwing reports.

Family of Jordan’s Principle namesake evicted from hotel

A woman whose family has become a symbol of Indigenous rights is speaking out after being kicked out of her hotel room late at night in downtown Winnipeg with nowhere to go

CTV’s Dan Vadeboncoeur reports.

Winnipeg couple misses plane due to printer issue

A Winnipeg couple was supposed to be flying off on a vacation to the Caribbean Wednesday morning, but they went nowhere, all because of a printer issue.

CTV’s Jon Hendricks has their story.

10 puppies found abandoned near rural Manitoba highway

Advocates want to see stricter enforcement after 10 purebred golden retriever puppies were found abandoned near Highway 308 and Highway 503.

CTV’s Daniel Halmarson reports.

February

Mexico bans smoking, Canadian travellers advised

Travellers who enjoy sipping a cold beer and smoking a cigarette in Mexico may have to butt out before their next visit.

The popular sun destination has banned smoking in all public places, including outdoors.

According to the government of Canada’s travel advisory website, smoking has been prohibited in all public places since January 2023.

CTV’s Michelle Gerwing reports.

‘We'd have to strip her down’: Insurance issues concerning mobile home owner in Manitoba

A mobile home owner could potentially be out thousands of dollars after learning her home might not be insurable.

CTV’s Taylor Brock reports.

'Can’t pay my rent with a bottle of soap': Tiber River ambassadors won’t receive final sales commissions

Ambassadors for a Manitoba company have been told they will not be receiving commission for items they sold, but are instead receiving points to purchase items they have been selling.

CTV’s Charles Lefebvre reports.

Winnipeg couple used their ‘stash’ on Halloween

New documents show what led to a couple handing out cannabis-infused gummies to children in Winnipeg - and what happened in the hours directly after.

CTV’s Michael D’Alimonte reports.

March

Manitoba business owner victim of Instagram hack

A Winnipeg business owner is reminding others to be careful online after her social media accounts were hacked.

“I lost years worth of work and content and followers, it was devastating,” Amie Hart said.

CTV’s Charles Lefebvre reports.

Manitoba finance officer among 21 arrested in drug trafficking investigation

Manitoba RCMP arrested the head of a drug trafficking ring and a provincial finance officer as part of a nearly year-long investigation.

Known as Project Dawgpound, the investigation resulted in the seizure of about $2.5 million in drugs and 19 firearms.

CTV’s Charles Lefebvre reports.

Winnipeg has not recorded a positive temperature since Valentine's Day. Here is how long the cold could last

Manitobans waiting for the temperature to warm up this spring had to wait a little longer due to several systems going through the province.

CTV’s Charles Lefebvre reports.

4 teens dead after crash involving semi-truck near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP

Four teenagers are dead and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in western Manitoba on March 28.

CTV’s Dan Vadeboncoeur reports.

Bear cub in Manitoba thriving after rescue

An abandoned bear cub found minutes from death in the Manitoba wilderness was growing stronger by the day at his temporary home at a local bear rescue.

CTV’s Katherine Dow reports.

April

Manitoba couple say inheritance was removed from their bank account

A Manitoba couple wants answers after an inheritance cheque they deposited disappeared from one of their bank accounts with no notice – a problem they've been told was due to the pen they used to sign the cheque.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports.

'It seemed like a nightmare': Survivor of crash that killed 4 teens recovering in Winnipeg hospital

The mother of a 15-year-old girl recovering in hospital after a major car crash is thanking the first responders who pulled her from the wreckage.

CTV’s Mason DePatie reports.

Winnipeg police chief says 'no evidence to support homicide' in case of woman's body found in landfill

Winnipeg's police chief says there is 'no evidence to support homicide' in the death of a woman whose body was found in a city landfill.

Devon McKendrick and Katherine Dow report.

'It’s so life-changing': Winnipeg couple makes history with $60 million lotto win

Western Canada Lottery Corporation and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries announced that Janice and Randy Glays of Winnipeg, Man. were the holders of the winning $60M ticket that was drawn on March 31. The ticket ties the total for the highest jackpot win in Manitoba history.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports.

Take a look Inside the former Hudson's Bay building

Shortly after taking possession of the building, the southern Chiefs’ Organization gave CTV News Winnipeg a look at the former Hudson’s Bay Company building in downtown Winnipeg.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

May

Woman shares warning with others after attack in south Winnipeg

A Winnipeg woman shared her story of being attacked in a Winnipeg parking lot to remind others to be vigilant of their surroundings.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports.

'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar

Seventeen people – most of whom were young students – were hospitalized after an elevated platform collapsed during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found

The body of Usaid Habib, a Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls was found following a desperate underwater search that lasted more than a day.

CTV’s Kayla Rosen reports.

Winnipeg man, mother plead guilty to charges in fatal crash

A Winnipeg man and his mother have pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a 24-year-old woman in an impaired driving crash last year.

Tyler Goodman pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and failure to stop at an accident resulting in death in the Court of King’s Bench on Monday, while his mother Laurie Goodman pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.

CTV’s Taylor Brock reports.

June

Manitoba Crash: 15 killed, 10 more in hospital, RCMP says

Fifteen people died and 10 others were taken to hospital after a bus collided with a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man. The death toll later increased to 17. The crash is under investigation.

Danton Unger had the initial story.

Manitoba Crash: RCMP say video footage shows semi had right of way

Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.

CTV’s Charles Lefebvre reports.

Manitoba crash: RCMP releases names of victims

First responders and family members placed large photos of the deceased at the front of a news conference during a solemn service held one week following the deadly crash.

CTV’s Charles Lefebvre reports.

New Costco location planned for Winnipeg

A report to the city’s Assiniboia Community Committee(opens in a new tab) says a commercial building with a floor area of 166,843 square feet is planned for the Westport Festival development near the Red River Ex grounds and Assiniboia Downs. Renderings show a gas station and one of the prototypes shows 923 parking stalls.

CTV’s Jeff Keele reports.

July

'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction

Winnipeg police liaison officers arrived at the Brady Landfill on July 14 to a swarm of protesters who, despite a court order, remained blocking the road.

Liaison officers returned. with multiple hard copies of a court injunction issued earlier Friday, and handed them out to protestors. A copy of the injunction was burned, bringing a cheer from the growing crowd.

CTV’s Danton Unger has more.

'We could've lost several lives': Inmate killed, seven hospitalized during Manitoba prison riot

An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison on July 17, an incident the union representing correctional officers said could have escalated into a much more serious situation.

CTV’s Charles Lefebvre has more.

'I wanted to have a conversation': Protestors show up at home of man who dumped mulch at Brady Road blockade

A Winnipeg man who dumped mulch on top of a mural at the Brady Road landfill blockade said he was trying to start a conversation with protestors about who should pay for the search for the remains of two Indigenous women.

CTV’s Dan Vadeboncouer reports.

'An experience all in itself': Manitoba's drive-in theatres still going strong

Several drive-in theatres in Manitoba are still going strong, showing the latest Hollywood hits.

CTV’s Dan Vadeboncouer reports.

August

Winnipeg's Oppenheimer: The man responsible for the core of the atomic bomb

Devon McKendrick tells the story of Louis Slotin, a Winnipeg scientist who worked on the Manhattan Project, which was dramatized in the hit film Oppenheimer.

Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well

A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.

CTV’s Danton Unger explains.

Accident in the U.S. leaves Manitoba snowbirds with $12K bill

What started as a simple accident has ended up costing a pair of Manitoba snowbirds thousands of dollars.

Aage Schleikjar and Yvonne Fostey spend their winters at their vacation home in Arizona – but this past December while doing some landscaping, the vacation took a turn for the worse.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

Winnipegger cracks 75-year-old safe in Baltimore bookstore

A Winnipeg Transit driver with a knack for safe-cracking is being celebrated after unlocking a mysterious old safe in a Baltimore book store

CTV’s Dan Vadeboncoeur reports.

Fighting fan at Winnipeg Jets game given house arrest sentence

A man involved in a fight at a Winnipeg Jets game last year that was caught on camera and shared online has been handed a punishment for his involvement.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports

September

The Manitoba home of a former prime minister hits the market

These days, real estate listings tout the splendours of granite countertops, finished basements or spa showers.

However, the listing for one Manitoba home promises aspiring house hunters the chance to live in a former prime minister’s digs.

CTV’s Katherine Dow takes you inside the home of former Prime Minister Arthur Meighen.

Teens plead guilty to second-degree murder in Winnipeg park killing

Two Manitoba teens have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a man in a parking lot of Assiniboine Park more than one year ago.

Paul Enns, a 43-year-old man from Winnipeg, was found dead inside his car in the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 2022.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

Two Winnipeg eateries nominated for Canada’s best new restaurant

Bar Accanto and Petit Socco both cracked the longlist for Air Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2023.

CTV’s Katherine Dow reports.

'I have been struggling': Victim of Winnipeg Olive Garden stabbing shares horrors of incident, man sentenced

The man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old woman while she worked at a Winnipeg Olive Garden was sentenced, as the woman highlighted the emotional and physical scars she still deals with after the attack.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports.

Fire destroys Winnipeg's Windsor Hotel

The Windsor Hotel downtown Winnipeg caught fire on Sept. 13, sending clouds of smoke into the sky while prompting road closures and air quality warnings in the area.

According to the Manitoba Historical Society, the building was built in 1903 as the Le Claire Apartments, and became a hotel in 1930. The building was a popular spot for blues and jazz artists over the years.

The building had been vacant since March, when it was closed due to a health hazard order by the province

CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Katherine Dow report.

October

NDP to form majority government following historic Manitoba election

CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Katherine Dow report on the historic election in Manitoba, which saw Wab Kinew become the first First Nations leader of Manitoba.

What has the Manitoba NDP promised to do now that they are elected

Now that the Manitoba NDP has formed government in the province, here is a look back at what they have promised to do once elected.

Danton Unger has the full list.

'I don't want the Jets to leave': The low attendance at recent Winnipeg Jets games

The Winnipeg Jets are looking for an assist from fans this season, as attendance in the arena reached an all-time low this fall.

CTV’s Alexandra Holyk has more.

Winnipeg's skywalk system a 'microcosm' of issues in downtown

It was meant to revitalize Winnipeg's downtown by taking pedestrians over and under the street. As the city's skywalk prepares to expand, some question if taking pedestrians off the street was a good idea to begin with.

CTV’s Danton Unger looks into the history of the skywalk system,

November

3 dead, 2 wounded in Langside incident: Winnipeg police

A shooting left three people dead and two people wounded in the 100 block of Langside Street on Nov. 26. One of the victims later passed away, bringing the death toll to four. Jamie Randy Felix, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deaths.

Alexandra Holyk reports on the initial incident.

‘Landlocked’: East St. Paul couple unable to access backyard due to property lines

A couple in the rural municipality of East St. Paul is claiming their home is “landlocked” – after purchasing the property in August 2020.

The town home is part of a cluster of four-plex complexes lining the street, advertised as “luxury townhomes at an affordable price.”

However, Kim and Kevin Hampton say they aren’t happy.

Alexandra Holyk reports.

Winnipeg hockey coach charged with sexual exploitation

A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.

CTV’s Charles Lefebvre reports.

Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash

A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.

Tyler Goodman, now 30-years-old, was sentenced to six years in jail on a charge of impaired driving causing death, and a consecutive sentence of one year for failing to stop at the scene of a crash in connection with the death of Jordyn Reimer on May 1, 2022.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

December

Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher

Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.

The code, dubbed The Silk Dress Cryptogram, was once considered one of the top 50 unsolved codes in the world until it was cracked by Wayne Chan in 2022.

CTV’s Charles Lefebvre has more.

Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, an incident investigators called ‘disturbing.’ Two of the three suspects have since been arrested.

CTV’s Charles Lefebvre has more.

'A complete farce': Touring Guess Who band members ask for dismissal of lawsuit brought by Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman

The current lineup of The Guess Who are calling an October 2023 lawsuit from former bandmates Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman “meritless” and calling for the motion to be dismissed.

Cummings and Bachman filed a $20 million lawsuit against Garry Peterson and Jim Kale, both original members, alleging the group is misleading fans who are coming to see them perform.

CTV’s Charles Lefebvre has more.

Former Manitoba missionary couple convicted of child sex crimes in Dominican Republic

A missionary couple, previously living in Manitoba, has been convicted of sexual crimes against children in the Dominican Republic.

Adam and Tracee Pepper, a couple who once lived in the Steinbach area, have been found guilty of sexually assaulting and threatening children in the Dominican Republic, according to court documents viewed by CTV News Winnipeg.

CTV’s Taylor Brock has more.